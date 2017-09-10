Burns returns as Hunterstown account for Naomh Fionnbarra in promotion play-off

Division Two Promotion Play-off

Hunterstown Rovers 3-11 Naomh Fionnbarra 1-10

Ryan Burns scored 1-3 on his return from suspension as Hunterstown Rovers moved themselves one game away from Division One on Saturday evening.

The result means that, despite having led the table approaching the final rounds, Naomh Fionnbarra will spend 2018 in the second tier.

Keith Brennan goaled for Rovers before the break, however, the Togher side were in front at half-time; 0-8 to 1-3.

Hunterstown upped their performance levels in the second-half. Majors from Burns and David Finn put the match out of the visitors' sight, with late points adding gloss to the scoreline.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Mathews, Paul Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Patrick Taaffe, Richard Taaffe, David Finn (1-0); Tony McKenna (0-1), Ryan Ward; Keith Brennan (1-2), Brendan Lennon (0-2), Paddy Mooney; Alan Landy (0-1), Ryan Burns (1-3), Glen Mathews

Sub: Pádraig Mathews (0-2)

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenehan, James Butterly; Conor Lenehan, Óisín McGee, Pádraig Butterly (0-1); Máirtín Murphy, Darren McConnon; Nicholas Butterly (0-1), Conor Osborne (1-0), Bryan Sharkey (0-2); Michael McArdle, Gary Matthews, William Woods (0-6)

Sub: Matthew Monaghan