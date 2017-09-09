Junior Football Championship
PREVIEW: Glyde and Roche to collide in Haggardstown
Louth Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Roche coach Ciarán McKeever and forward Conor Carthy and Kevin Callaghan. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Date: Sunday, September 10th.
Venue: Haggardstown.
Throw-in: 5:15pm.
Referee: Jonathan Conlon (O'Connell's)
The competition favourites, Roche and Glyde meet in Haggardstown on Sunday with a place in the final of the Junior Championship the reward for the victors.
Glyde tied up the Division Three title on Sunday with the only blemish on their record the draw with Roche in the opening round.
Trevor O’Brien, Brian Duffy and Niall Sharkey are flying for Glyde, but Roche have Dan O’Connell, Barry O’Hare and David Quigley in career-best form. The outcome could come down to how those trios perform.
Glyde have the experience in David Devanney and Mark O’Brien, though Roche may just edge it with their superior scoring threat.
Verdict: Roche
