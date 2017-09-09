PREVIEW: Glyde and Roche to collide in Haggardstown

Date: Sunday, September 10th.

Venue: Haggardstown.

Throw-in: 5:15pm.

Referee: Jonathan Conlon (O'Connell's)

The competition favourites, Roche and Glyde meet in Haggardstown on Sunday with a place in the final of the Junior Championship the reward for the victors.

Glyde tied up the Division Three title on Sunday with the only blemish on their record the draw with Roche in the opening round.

Trevor O’Brien, Brian Duffy and Niall Sharkey are flying for Glyde, but Roche have Dan O’Connell, Barry O’Hare and David Quigley in career-best form. The outcome could come down to how those trios perform.

Glyde have the experience in David Devanney and Mark O’Brien, though Roche may just edge it with their superior scoring threat.

Verdict: Roche