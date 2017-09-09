PREVIEW: Glen Emmets and Lannléire should be evenly contested

Date: Sunday, September 10th.

Venue: Gaelic Games.

Throw-in: 2pm.

Referee: Desmond McDonnell (St. Nicholas)

Glen Emmets, the highest ranked team in the competition, are the outstanding favourites for this game.

Though, Lannléire beat them in the group stages of last season’s competition which meant Emmets had to go through the so-called ‘harder route’ in getting to the final.

The Tullyallen men haven’t been tested as yet in the championship, having breezed past Stabannon Parnells, Cuchulainn Gaels and Naomh Malachi, while Lannléire lost to Roche before defeating Dowdallshill and Westerns, with the latter being a well-fought contest.

In Ronan Grufferty, Seán Byrne and David Bracken, Emmets should have enough, but Lannléire have enough to cause them bother.

Verdict: Glen Emmets