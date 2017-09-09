PREVIEW: Naomh Máirtín and Dreadnots nearly too close to call

Date: Sunday, September 10th.

Venue: Gaelic Grounds.

Throw-in: 3:30pm.

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

Naomh Máirtín spurned a lead at this stage for the second year in succession three-weeks ago when they allowed 13-man Dreadnots to seal a dramatic draw.

Leading by three-points, Dreadnots corner-back Derek Shevlin sailed in behind as if wearing camouflage to deny the Jocks passage through to the quarter-finals.

With Páraic Smith's suspension having been overturned, the Dreadnots will line-out with their talisman in attack, though it remains to be seen if James Califf will recover from the leg injury which forced him off in the drawn game.

Jim Farrell should welcome JP Rooney back into the fold after an absence. His presence alongside that of Stephen Campbell, Sam Mulroy and Conor Whelan in attack bodes well and if the game is as open as the last day, Naomh Máirtín should possess enough fire power to overcome their ‘last eight syndrome’.



Verdict: Naomh Máirtín