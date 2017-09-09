St. Mary's, Cooley Kickhams and Geraldines advance to MFC semi-finals

Ardee, St. Mary's, Cooley Kickhams and the Geraldines each took their places in the semi-finals of the Louth Minor Football Championship last night.

St. Mary's comfortably accounted for the Dundalk Gaels on a 7-21 to three-points scoreline with corner-forward Shane Matthews top-scoring with 2-6.

In Clogherhead, the Geraldines came away with a 3-7 to 0-5 victory as they bid to reach a seventh final in 11 years.

The third semi-finals saw Peadar Gallagher's Cooley Kickhams overcome St. Fechin's at Fr. McEvoy Park, 3-11 to 2-5.

Cooley's team lined out as follows: Brendan O'Hagan; Aaron Farnon, Dean McGreehan, Cormac McGuigan; Joe Dunne (1-1), James O'Reilly (0-2), Seán White; Jake McShane (0-2), Fearghal Malone (0-2); Jack Hughes, Joesph Quinn (0-1), Daniel McDonald; Oliver McGuinness, Joe Mee (0-2), Patrick Johnston (1-1)

Subs: Darragh Callan (1-0), Aaron Boyle, Aaron Carolan, Jack McCann, Cian Rogan, Ciaran Woods, MJ Hanlon, Jack Carville, Josh McShane, Gerard White

The remaining semi-final, between holders Naomh Máirtín and St. Mochta's, is down for decision on Wednesday night in Monasterboice at 8pm.