BREAKING: Louth Ladies on the look out for new management

The Louth Ladies senior football team are on the look out for a new management team.

This follows tonight's County Board meeting in Castlebellingham where the outgoing management failed to get the delegates backing for a second year at the helm.

Having taken the job alongside Terry Judge, Martina Nolan and Róisín Hanlon, joint-managers John O'Leary and Fergal McNally were granted a one-year term with the option of a second pending an end of year review.

That review took place in the last fortnight and at tonight's meeting at the Grove, the County's Executive put forward a motion for a new senior management team to be put in place for 2018, a motion which was successfully passed.

A sub-committee is to be put in place in the coming week-to-10 days with clubs invited to submit nominations.

Louth suffered a difficult year, failing to secure promotion from Division Four of the National League before being relegated from the Intermediate Championship.

However, the minor management team of Sonia Gernon, Edel Woods and Gerry Callan were returned to their posts for 2018.