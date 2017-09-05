Louth Intermediate Football Championship
Semi-Final dates set for Intermediate Football Championship
Louth GAA
Darren McConnon (Naomh Fionnbarra) and Jackie Agnew (O'Connell's). (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Haggardstown will be the venue for the Louth Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals on Saturday week, September 16th.
The derby between Naomh Fionnbarra and the O'Connell's will throw-in at 6:45pm, with Clan na Gael vs Mattock Rangers down for 8pm.
O'Connell's won the Intermediate Championship at the home of the Geraldines in 2012, while both Naomh Fionnbarra - 2015 Junior Football Championship - and Clan na Gael - 2011 Intermediate Football Championship - have experienced semi-final success at McGeough Park.
Naomh Fionnbarra vs O'Connell's - 6:45pm
Clan na Gael vs Mattock Rangers - 8pm
The three Senior Football Championship quarter-final replays and the Junior Football Championship semi-finals will go ahead this weekend.
