Joes seal play-off spot with win over St. Mochta's

Division Two

St. Joseph's 2-17 St. Mochta's 2-9

St. Joseph's secured themselves a top-four spot in Division Two with a comprehensive victory over St. Mochta's at Cluskey Park on Saturday evening.

The visitors hit the front inside 30 seconds when Stephen McCooey rounded Robert Sansom for a goal, before Óisín McGuinness got the Joes off the mark with a point. A fine-flowing move resulted in the Joes' first-half major. Conal O'Hanlon, the goalscorer, was the beneficiary of good work by Adam O'Connor and Conall Smyth in the build-up as the Dromiskin/Darver outfit went to the interval 1-7 to 1-4 in front.

The match's third quarter was an open contest and the Louth Village men cut the gap to two-points with Declan Byrne and Darren McMahon on target before Martin McGahon and McGuinness traded goals, but the Joes prevailed by a flattering margin courtesy of a late rush of points.

St. Joseph's: Robert Sansom; Alan Lynch, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Bernard Mulligan, Dáire Smyth; Adam O’Connor, Peter Brennan (0-2); Craig Doherty, Conal O’Hanlon (1-5), Jack Mulligan (0-2); Conall Smyth(0-1), Óisín McGuinness (1-4), Alan McKenna (0-3)

Sub: Killian Staunton

St. Mochta's: Fergus English; Liam Lawlor, Andrew English, Nicky Browne; Brendan Duff (0-1), Gary Connolly, Barry Mulholland; Gareth O’Reilly, Shane McMahon; Liam McGranaghan (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-3), Stephen McCooey (1-0); Gerry Garland (0-1), Philip Englishby, Darren McMahon (0-2)

Subs: Eamonn O'Neill (0-1), Martin McGahon (1-0)