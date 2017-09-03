Irelanders relegated after defeat to St. Fechin's

Division Two

St. Fechin's 1-12 Dundalk Young Irelands 0-10

Dundalk Young Irelands were relegated to Division Three for next season following their five-point defeat to St. Fechin's.

Kieran Maguire's men battled admirably in the second-half as they tried to salvage their Division Two status. However, with Niall Devlin's first-half goal in hand, St. Fechin's never looked like relinquishing their lead, especially with Ronan Holdcroft in fine form in front of the posts. The Hoops' leading marksman finished the contest with 0-8, seven of which came from play.

Devlin's 16th minute goal put the home side 1-3 to 0-2 clear and from there to the end of the half, the Fechins scored three-points to the Irelanders' one.

Points were exchanged at the start of the second-half with five-points the closest the visitors came to parity.

St. Fechin's: Paul King; Harry McArdle, David Collier, Donal Ryan; Eoghan Duffy, Niall McCabe, Marc Hynes; Dermot McConnell, Ryan Sheridan; Brian Devlin (0-2), Colm O'Neill, Bevan Duffy (0-1); Niall Devlin (1-0), Ronan Holdcroft (0-8), Niall McDonnell (0-1)

Subs: Matthew Flanagan, Fergal McNally

Dundalk Young Irelands: Fergal Sheeky; Peter Flynn, Ciarán Murray, Peter McCourt; Kevin Keelan, Peter Nixon, Shane O'Connell (0-1); Andrew Nixon, Derek Rogers; Dermot Mone (0-4), Dean Maguire (0-1), Johnny Lynch ; Jordan O'Donoghue (0-2), Johnny Breen (0-2), Aaron Rogers

Subs: Seán McLaughlin (0-1), Paddy McSorley, Alan Flood, Stephen Bellew