O'Raghs edge derby with the Plunketts

Division Two

Oliver Plunketts 1-17 O'Raghallaigh's 0-22

Barry Flanagan led the way for the O'Raghallaigh's with nine-points as they claimed the Drogheda derby spoils with victory over the Plunketts in Mell on Saturday.

The O'Raghs led the game 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time, only for Emmet Kelleher's second-half goal to cut their advantage. Goalkeeper Luke Haggins and Trevor Walsh also got in on the scoring act for John Neary's men, but the O'Raghs were that bit sharper round the pitch.

The winners saw five of their starting forwards get on the scoresheet, while Alan Doyle contributed 0-2 from midfield.

Oliver Plunketts: Luke Haggins; Cillian Matthews, Aonghus O'hEochaidh, Kevin Keogh; Cian Matthews, Seán Brassil, Barry Reynolds; Robert Brodigan, Ger Haran; David Lambe, Emmet Kelleher, Seán O'Callaghan; Frank Taffee, Trevor Walsh, John Moroney

Subs: Shane O'Brien, Ray Campbell

O'Raghallaigh's: Joe Flanagan; Kevin Magee, Ciarán Brassil, Tómas Callan; Chris Smith, James Moonan, Stephen Murphy; Rob Mulroy, Alan Doyle (0-2); Andrew Rogan, Barry Flanagan (0-9), Rúairí Moore (0-3); Damien Boyle (0-2), Ben Rogan (0-3), Eoin Morrison (0-1)

Subs: Seán Grennan (0-1), Eoin Moore (0-1), Matthew Moore