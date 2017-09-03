Blues still have work to do despite Mattock win

Division One

Newtown Blues 1-14 Mattock Rangers 1-12

The Newtown Blues will contest the relegation play-off, despite beating Mattock Rangers by two-points in Newfoundwell on Saturday evening.

Hugh McGinn's first-half goal was key as the Blues took a 1-8 to four-point lead to the break.

Mattock launched a stirring second-half fightback, with David Reid spearheading it.

Hugh Donnelly scored a second-half goal for Mattock, whose full-forward line scored 10 of their 12 points.

The Blues had just enough, however, with Colm Judge (4), Ciarán Downey, Ross Nally and Robert Carr (0-3 each) guiding them to victory.

Newtown Blues: Jay Lowney; Niall Costello, Fergal O'Donoghue, Johnny Connolly; Kevin Carr (0-1), Cormac Reynolds, Paul Moore; Andy McDonnell, John Kermode (0-1); Ciarán Downey (0-3), Robert Carr (0-3), Colm Judge (0-4); Hugh McGinn (1-0); Ross Nally (0-3), Conor Moore

Sub: Conor Brannigan (0-1)

Mattock Rangers: Mike Englishby; Alan Caraher, Seán Gilsenan, Shane Maguire; Brendan Leacy, Dáire Englishby, Michael McKeown; Hugh Donnelly (1-1), Connor Leneghan (0-1); Terry Donegan, Ciarán Calvey, Ryan Leneghan; Aaron O'Brien (0-2), Adrian Reid (0-1), David Reid (0-7)

Subs: Greg Monaghan, James Caraher