O'Connell's his five goals in win over Na Piarsaigh

Division Two

Na Piarsaigh 1-16 O'Connell's 5-13

O'Connell's condemned Na Piarsaigh to a 10th league defeat of the season on the Rock Road on Saturday evening.

Niall Conlon and Robert Quigley struck 1-4 apiece, while midfielder Seán Cairns scored two-goals for the winners.

Paddy Bates' men raced into a 3-0 to 0-3 lead after 10 minutes with Jackie Agnew, Conlon and Quigley scoring the visitors' goals after the Naps had taken an early lead.

The O'Connell's kicked seven of the next 11 points coming into half-time, where they led 3-7 to 0-7.

Na Piarsaigh began the second-period well and, with Mark Larkin on song, they cut the gap to four-points with 50 minutes played.

But late goals from Cairns, despite a reply from Mark O'Hare, settled the contest. Stephen McGuinness received a red-card for the home team in the final quarter.

Na Piarsaigh: Damien McCrink; Joe Woods, Gerard Smith, Stephen McGuinness (0-2); Ciarán Murphy, Conall Shields, Gary O’Hare; Michael Woods (0-1), Jarlath Lyons; Eamonn McAuley, Mark Larkin (0-6), Robert Murphy (0-4); Damien McGeeney (0-2), Ronan McCartney (0-1), David Boyle

Subs: Adam Molloy, Mark O’Hare (1-0), Stephen Arrowsmith

O'Connell's: Stuart Reynolds; Micheal Cairns, PJ Tuite, James Clerkin; Emmet Byrne, Keith Woods, Conor Culligan; Seán Cairns (2-0), Dean Stanfield (0-2); Jackie Agnew (1-1), Paul McKeever (0-2), Stuart Osborne; Niall Conlon (1-4), Conor McGill, Robert Quigley (1-4)

Subs: Dean Corrigan, Seán Connolly, Kyle Daniels, Conor Kiernan, Liam Kiernan