Gers demolish Cooley by 20 points

Division One

Geraldines 6-13 Cooley Kickhams 1-8

The Geraldines demolished Cooley Kickhams by 20 points in Haggardstown on Saturday evening, a result which maintains their top-flight status.

There were two-goals apiece for Matthew Corcoran and Dara Hamill, while Jim McEneaney scored 1-6, including the game's opening point.

Cooley went ahead for the only time in the match with two subsequent points before a McEneaney point, 1-1 from Corcoran, Hamill's first minor and a goal from Seán Thornton put Eamonn McEneaney's men out of sight. And the Gers' dominance continued to the break where they led 2-8 to 0-4.

Corcoran found the net for a second time on the restart to push the hosts 13 points clear with points coming from Glen Trainor and McEneaney (2) before the latter found the net to give the Gers a 5-11 to five-points lead.

Goal number six arrived through Hamill as the game neared its inevitable conclusion.

Cooley substitute Emmet McGuigan hit two-points in the final 10 minutes, though Kickhams, who will now turn their attentions to the championship relegation play-off with Kilkerley, were well beaten.

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Kevin Pepper, James Craven, Gareth Neacy; Paul Clarke, Gerard Hoey, Jack Traynor; Stephen Ready, Paddy Hoey; Seán Thornton (1-0), Matthew Corcoran (2–1), Josh Arrowsmith (0–1); Dara Hamill (1-3), Jim McEneaney (1–6), Glen Trainor (1–1)

Subs: Michael Rogers, Ryan Trainor, Killian Dempsey, Robbie Lynch

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Gerry Malone, Conor McGuinness, Eoin McDaid; Patrick Sheelan, Alan Page, Shane Marks; Keith White, Richard Brennan; Conor Rafferty (0–3,), Darren Marks (1–1), Michael Rafferty; Emmet Rogan, Brian White (0–2), Thomas McGuinness

Sub: Fearghal Malone, Emmet McGuigan (0–2), Anthony White, Aaron White