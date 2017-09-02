O'Mahony's lose to Ardee, St. Mary's on Deeside

Division One

Ardee, St. Mary's 1-17 Sean O'Mahony's 1-11

Ardee, St. Mary's finished top of the Senior League courtesy of this six-point win over the Sean O'Mahony's on Saturday evening.

John Bingham's goal helped the Deesiders to a 1-12 to four-point lead at the end of a first-half which they dominated.

The Joe Ward holders, who finish the campaign in ninth place, brought themselves back into the match somewhat early in the second-period with Ben McLaughlin's goal being added to by efforts from Stephen Fisher and Liam Dullaghan.

St. Mary's led by 13-points at one stage in the second-half, however, the battling visitors brought that deficit back to six at the close.

Ardee, St. Mary's: Peter Duffy; David Carroll, Barry McCoy, Karl Faulkner; John Bingham (1-2), Éimhín Keenan (0-1), Kian Moran; Robbie Leavy, Dáire McConnon (0-1); Brendan Matthews, Ronan Carroll (0-3), Mark Fay (0-2); Alan Kirk (0-2), Paudy Clarke (0-2), Jamie Rooney (0-3)

Subs: Conor Gillespie (0-01), Ross Gaynor, Shane Carroll

Sean O'Mahony's: David Dowling; Chris O'Neill, Pat O'Brien, Colin Finan; Niall McLoughlin, Kyle Carroll, Liam Dullaghan (0-1); Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Stephen Fisher (0-2), Conor Finnegan (0-2), Johnny Connolly; Ben McLaughlin (1-2), Conor Crawley (0-2), Vinny Smith (0-1)

Subs: John O'Brien, Eoin Hanratty (0-1)