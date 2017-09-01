Knockbridge win Senior Hurling League final

Senior Hurling League final

Knockbridge 1-14 St. Fechin's 0-14

Knockbridge claimed the Senior Hurling League title in Darver on Thursday night with Seán Marry's first-half goal proving the decisive score.

Having led 1-9 to six-points at half-time, the 'Bridge had to withstand a strong second-half fightback from St. Fechin's to claim the silverware with late points from Robert Wallace, Marry and Shane Fennell proving crucial.

The Hoops started the game the brighter with Paddy Lynch and John Crosbie finding the target before Knockbridge took the lead for the first time through Marry's 11th minute major.

Knockbridge celebrate their Senior Hurling League title. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Séan Brennan pointed early on for the Reds and he added two more minors as Trevor Hilliard's charges pulled away somewhat in the run into half-time.

Knockbridge's lead stood at six-points on five occasions during the opening-half and, minus the injured Ronan Byrne from the off, they took that comfortable cushion to the break.

Points were traded at the beginning of the second-half before Cathal Ryan's men found their range with Michael Ryan, Crosbie and Lynch helping to cut the gap to two-points approaching the final 10 minutes.

However, a late rally from Knockbridge ensured they took the title having struck three of the final five-points.

Knockbridge: Kevin McNally; Stephen Kettle, Brian Buckley, Gavin Kane; Andrew Smyth, Conor Deane, Mark Wallace; James Costelloe (0-1), Gerry McKeown (0-1); David Kettle, Peter Brennan (0-3), Seán Brennan; Seán Marry (1-1), Shane Fennell (0-7), Ciarán Deane

Subs: Robert Wallace (0-1), Gareth Hall, Kevin Hearty, Liam Molloy, Ronan Byrne

St. Fechin's: Stephen Hackett; Cormac McAuley, Barry Devlin, Caoimhín Seery; Colin Griffin, Cathal Ryan, Óisín Byrne; Donal Ryan, Darren McDonnell; David Stephenson(0-3), John Crosbie (0-2, Paddy Lynch (0-7); Seaghan Connelly, Vincent Hynes, Brian Stephenson

Subs: Ian Connor, Michael Ryan (0-2), Brendan Hynes, Liam Ryan