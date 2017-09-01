Fane FC claim bottom four cup

CX Sport Bottom Four Cup final

Fane FC 6 Doolargy Allstars 2

Fane collected their first piece of silverware in the Dundalk Summer League with a 6-2 victory over a gallant Doolargy team in the final of the CX Sports Bottom Four Cup.

Vital to their achievement was a hat-trick from Seán Bailey, who became the 26th player to notch a cup final treble since cup football began in 1929.

The first 45 minutes was a low-key affair and it took an opportunistic goal from Fane’s Steven Begley to stir some bite into the game. Begley headed home a poor thump from Dane Harrison to open the scoring.

On 33 minutes, Grimes had the side’s level, firing low past Kyle Murphy and right on the stroke of half-time, Doolargy won a penalty, but two brilliant saves from Kyle Murphy, one from the original spot-kick and the other from the rebound, denied them an interval lead.

Fane struck early in the second-half, Sean Bailey’s well-placed shot on 48 minutes putting them ahead. Boosted by this score, Fane pushed to drive home their advantage, but excellent goalkeeping by Harrison kept they at bay,

And Harrison’s heroics were rewarded when Damian Bailey was presented with a glorious chance to draw Doolargy level, after woeful defending from Fane, and he duly obliged in converting to make it 2-2 with 65 minutes on the clock.

However, a late surge from Fane swung the game their way with braces from Gavin Gaffey and Séan Bailey wrapping up the win – Fane’s inaugural piece of silverware.