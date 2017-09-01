SSE Airtricity U15 National League fixture between Dundalk and Bohemians postponed
The SSE Airtricity U15 National League fixture between Dundalk and Bohemians, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has also been postponed.
The postponement comes as a mark of respect to Rita Mulvenna, mother of Dundalk U15 manager Tiarnan Mulvenna, who passed away last night.
The announcement was posted this morning on the SSE Airtricity League website and shared on Twitter.
Two @SSEAirtricityLg U15 National League have been postponed as a mark of respect.— SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 1, 2017
▶️ https://t.co/3BdMCSlTO3 #LOI pic.twitter.com/EMKP1BbwIi
