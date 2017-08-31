Tonight's NEFL game between Newfoundwell and Muirhevna Mor has been postponed
NEFL
Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The NEFL Premier Division game between Newfoundwell and Muirhevna Mor, originally scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.
The decision was announced on the NEFL facebook page earlier this evening.
Muirhevna Mor were going into the game looking to make it six-points from their three matches, following their opening night win over Kingscourt and last Sunday's defeat to Duleek.
