WINNER: Jenny McGuinness crowned Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week
After another tight vote, Jenny McGuinness, of Stabannon Parnells Ladies, has landed the title of Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week. Congratulations Jenny.
Jenny received 33% of the overall vote.
Her 1-5 salvo in her side's victory over Cooley on Sunday kept the champions' hopes of securing a second successive Senior Ladies title alive.
Naomh Moninne's Óisín Drumm followed in second place on 23%.
Well done to all who were nominated.
