Umer Khan leads Dundalk Cricketers to victory

On Sunday afternoon, Dundalk Cricket Club took on Castleknock in a second-v-fourth match at the top of the league table.

Another devastating performance with the bat, led by the superb Umer Khan, coupled with an impervious bowling display meant that Dundalk proved far too strong for the West-Dublin outfit.

Taking to the field first, captain Andy Williams opened the bowling along with Muhammed Zahid and it was the latter who struck first. Combining with a Michael Mullen catch, Zahid took the first wicket of Zain Ali, before dismissing both Sajid Ismail and C. Bilal in his next over.

Castleknock recuperated with Afkar and Pardeep until they were picked off by Haroon Khan. Mopping up the tail end, Castleknock offered little resistance as Zahid ran out Musa Shah and subsequently completed his five-wicket haul with two more catches, taken by Waqas Khan and Regin Samuel.

Bowling the opposition out after 31 overs, Dundalk were left with a very attainable target of 111 to win after the break.

Zahid again opened the batting, partnered by Umer Khan, but wasn’t able to repeat his bowling heroics with the bat, succumbing for 11 runs after five overs.

Sajan Jayaseelan joined Khan at the crease and the pair started brightly, picking off singles as they came. Moving onto 30 between the two, after seven overs, Khan exploded out of the blocks and smashed Zain Ali for 23 off his solitary over, ploughing two huge sixes into the next field over.

Stretched for bowlers, Castleknock couldn’t find a way to stop him and he continued his rampage, blasting 10 sixes in his brilliant innings, eventually finishing with 77 unbeaten runs.

Sajan finished off the game in style, sliding a four down fine leg to end with 14 runs himself. After a blistering 13 overs, Dundalk chased down their target with nine wickets remaining, taking maximum bonus points for the second game running.

The victorious Dundalk team on Sunday: Santosh Kumar, Umer Khan, Regin Samuel, Waqas Khan, Muhammed Zahid, Michael Mullen, Glenn Armstrong, Andrew Williams (c), Vishva Nagappan, Peter Phillips.

Front: Haroon Khan, Sajan Jayaseelan.

On Saturday, Dundalk held a very successful fundraising bag-pack at Tesco Extra, Dublin Road.

The club would like to extend their thanks to Tesco for their support and to the public who donated generously.

Next week, Dundalk are at home to Adamstown in another crucial game in the run-in for the league title.

Play begins at 1:30pm on Saturday afternoon at the club’s pitch on the Green Road, Dromiskin. For more information, visit dundalkcricketclub.com or contact Secretary Derek Turner on derek@spiritstore.ie.