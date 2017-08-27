Gaels secure top four spot with win over Jocks

Division One

Naomh Máirtín 1-10 Dundalk Gaels 0-15

Dundalk Gaels qualified for the semi-finals of the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup with a great victory over Naomh Máirtín in Monasterboice on Sunday evening.

Tied at 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time, the Gaels put in a strong second-half display where inside-forwards Éanna McArdle and Gerard McSorley found the target from placed-kicks and play.

Brian Berrill scored the only goal of the game after four-minutes - the first score of the match - to give the Jocks an early lead.

However, McArdle and McSorley points helped the Gaels back into contention, while Thomas Sullivan, Berrill, Sam Mulroy and centre-forward Eoghan Callaghan struck points to ensure the teams finished the opening-half level.

The Gaels were superior after the break, despite Callaghan hitting an early point for Jim Farrell's men.

But McComish, McSorley and Derek Crilly found the target as the Gaels avenged their championship defeat to the Jocks in consolidating their place in the top four of the Division One

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Paul Berrill, Mick Fanning, Thomas Sullivan (0-1); Pádraig McDonagh, Benny Reilly, John Clutterbuck; Wayne Campbell, Gavin Mooney; Stephen Campbell, Eoghan Callaghan (0-2), Conor Healy; Sam Mulroy (0-2), Brian Berrill (1-3), Brian McQuillan

Subs: Mark McCullough, Fra McCullough (0-2), Conor Morgan

Dundalk Gaels: Micheál Lambert; David McComish (0-2), Jamie Faulkner (0-1), Dáire O'Callaghan; Óisín Murray, James Stewart, David Moloney; Derek Crilly (0-3), Seán McCann (0-2); Eamonn Kenny, Seán Murray, Barry Watters; Éanna McArdle (0-3), Niall Hearty, Gerard McSorley (0-5)

Subs: Errol Boyle, Emmet Lindsay (0-1)