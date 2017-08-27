Wins for Glyde, St. Kevin's, Lannléire and John Mitchels

Glyde Rangers 6-13 Stabannon Parnells 0-15

Victory over Naomh Malachi on Sunday will crown Glyde Rangers as Division Three champions. This following their facile win over Stabannon Parnells on Saturday evening.

Niall Sharkey, Dion Conlon, Alan Brennan and Trevor O'Brien all scored 1-2 for Mark Gilsenan's side, while full-forward Brian Duffy continued his great season by adding 1-3.

Daniel Bannon performed well for Parnells, scoring nine-points, six of which came from play.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan (0-1), Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Niall Sharkey (1-2), Mark O'Brien, Conor McCullough; David Devanney, Ciaran Sheridan; Dion Conlon (1-2), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan (1-2); Trevor O'Brien (1-2), Brian Duffy (1-3), Aaron Devlin

Subs: Peter Duffy, John Myles (0-1), Barry Sharkey (1-0), JP Boyle, Jason Dullaghan, Niall Bird

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Alan Lynch, Seán Halpenny, Conor Fanning; Thomas Campbell, Éanna McCartney, Barry Lynch; Aonghus Giggins (0-5), Martin King; Cathal Halpenny, Shane Sweeney, Liam Giggins; Daniel Bannon (0-9), Anthony Briscoe, Dean Lynch (0-1)

Sub: Gerry McBride

John Mitchels 3-13 Naomh Máirtín 1-9

The John Mitchels took a giant step towards safety in Division Three with victory over Naomh Máirtín.

Louth minor John Gallagher starred for the Mitchels, scoring 1-7, with his major coming after the break.

Robbie Coyle's penalty goal helped the home side to a 1-7 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Nicky McDonnell was the main source of resistance at the other end. The veteran scored 1-5, but Naomh Máirtín were well-beaten.

John Mitchels: David Anderson; Connell Keenan, Emmett Farrell, Sam Bingham; Mitchell Keenan, Aaron Kane, Rúairí Mulligan; Aaron Keely, James Clarke (0-1); Rory Durnin, Stephen Coyle (1-0), John Gallagher (1-7); Barry Kirk, Robbie Coyle (1-1), Ben O’Brien (0-4)

Subs: Gareth Finnegan, Anthony Coyle

Naomh Máirtín: Shane Morgan; Jack McCarville, Patrick Sullivan, Mick Goodwin; Jamie Mulholland, Adam Winters, Robbie Smyth; Conor Smyth, Paul Campbell; Karl Morgan (0-1), David Delaney, Conor Brady; James Martin, Nicky McDonnell (1-5), Luke Harrington (0-1)

Subs: Eamonn McQuillan, Ben Rose, Eoghan Lynch

St. Kevin's 1-15 Westerns 1-10

St. Kevin's secured their place in the promotion play-offs in Division Three with a five-point victory over the Westerns in Philipstown on Saturday evening.

Cian Callan (St. Kevin's) and Anthony Durnin (Westerns) traded first-half goals as the hosts held a 1-7 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Without Tommy Durnin, the Westerns battled admirably with Ciarán Campbell shooting four-points.

However, 1-5 from Callan and three-points each for Lee and Seanie Crosbie helped Kit Henry's men pull away towards the close and they ran out comfortable winners.

St. Kevin's: Conor Callan; Barry Byrne (0-1), Patrick Duff, Conor McCullough; Michael Grogan, Thomas Gregory, Aaron Khan; Seanie Crosbie (0-3), Lee Crosbie (0-3); Liam Boylan (0-2), Aidan Craven, Aaron Roche; Darren McMullan, Karl Martin (0-1), Cian Callan (1-5)

Subs: Patrick Clarke, Andrew Campbell

Westerns: Jonny Brennan; Mick Martin, Patrick Kerley, Andy Kerr; Seán McGuinness, Stephen Boylan, Colin Martin; Anthony Durnin (1-0), Terence Sweeney (0-3); Ciarán Scriven (0-2), Trevor Baylon (0-1), Conor Kerr; Jonnie Lynch, Dylan Ogle, Ciarán Campbell (0-4)

Sub: Shane Matthews

Sean McDermotts 2-12 Lannléire 4-13

Lannléire avenged their Kevin Mullen Shield defeat to the Sean McDermotts in Churchstown on Saturday evening.

Bob Murphy's goal separated the teams at the break as Lannléire led 1-6 to 0-8, however, a strong second-half showing from the Dunleer men saw them ease to victory over a depleted McDermotts outfit with Liam Callan (2) and Alan Murphy scoring majors.

Sean McDermotts: Mark McEneaney; Alan O'Neill, Ciarán McMahon, Kevin McGahon; Ian Corbally, Seán McMahon, Lee Ross (1-0); Patrick Osbourne, Emmet Duffy (0-1); David O'Neill (0-3), Tony Kelly (1-3), Peter Osbourne; Brendan McGahon (0-1), Kevin Carroll (0-2), Kevin McMahon (0-1)

Subs: Stephen Carrie, Danny McEneaney, Cormac Walsh

Lannléire: Alan Kealy; Thomas Doyle, Paul Doyle (0-1), Paul McGeough; Jason Torris, Brendan McEvoy, Gary Monaghan; Briain McGuinness, Paul Callan (0-2); Colin Murphy (0-5, one free), Ian Mulroy, Liam Callan (2-2); Conal Maher, Bob Murphy (1-3), Laurence McEntee

Subs: Andrew Flanagan, Alan Murphy (1-0), Niall Lennon, Cathal Grimes

Other games

St. Bride's conceded their match with Naomh Malachi, while Roche Emmets vs Dowdallshill is fixed for Monday night due to the latter's Golf Classic, which took place on Saturday.