Dates and Venues set for SFC replays

The dates, times and venues have been set for the replays of the three Anchor Tours Louth Senior Football Championship quarter-finals.

There has also been confirmation from the Louth County Board on the two Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship semi-finals.

Saturday September 9th

Anchor Tours SFC quarter-final replay

Geraldines vs St. Joseph's in the Grove, Castlebellingham. Throw-in: 5:45pm

Sunday September 10th

Anchor Tours SFC quarter-final replay

Dundalk Gaels vs Sean O'Mahony's in Haggardstown. Throw-in: 7pm

Dreadnots vs Naomh Máirtín at the Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in: 3:30pm

Anglo Printers JFC semi-finals

Roche Emmets vs Glyde Rangers in Haggardstown. Throw-in 5:15pm

Lannléire vs Glen Emmets at the Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in: 2pm