Club Championships
Dates and Venues set for SFC replays
Haggardstown, Gaelic Grounds and Castlebellingham in use
Alan Lynch's and St. Joseph's will face the Geraldines in Castlebellingham. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The dates, times and venues have been set for the replays of the three Anchor Tours Louth Senior Football Championship quarter-finals.
There has also been confirmation from the Louth County Board on the two Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship semi-finals.
Saturday September 9th
Anchor Tours SFC quarter-final replay
Geraldines vs St. Joseph's in the Grove, Castlebellingham. Throw-in: 5:45pm
Sunday September 10th
Anchor Tours SFC quarter-final replay
Dundalk Gaels vs Sean O'Mahony's in Haggardstown. Throw-in: 7pm
Dreadnots vs Naomh Máirtín at the Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in: 3:30pm
Anglo Printers JFC semi-finals
Roche Emmets vs Glyde Rangers in Haggardstown. Throw-in 5:15pm
Lannléire vs Glen Emmets at the Gaelic Grounds. Throw-in: 2pm
