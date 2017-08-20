Louth senior, intermediate and junior championship semi-final draws

The draw for the semi-finals of the Louth club championships were made after the double-header in Dowdallshill tonight.

With three of the senior quarter-finals having been drawn, the Newtown Blues were the only team guaranteed a place in the next round.

Dreadnots/Naomh Máirtín vs Sean O'Mahony's/Dundalk Gaels

Geraldines/St. Joseph's vs Newtown Blues

Mattock Rangers completed the intermediate line-up with their win over St. Mochta's last night, with Naomh Fionnbarra, O'Connell's and Clan na Gael winners from last week.

Clan na Gael vs Mattock Rangers

O'Connell's vs Naomh Fionnbarra

While the junior semi-finals were drawn out as follows;

Roche Emmets vs Glyde Rangers (8th/9th September)

Lannléire vs Glen Emmets (8th/9th September)