Louth club championships
Louth senior, intermediate and junior championship semi-final draws
Plenty of derbies in stake...
O'Connell's and Naomh Fionnbarra will meet once again. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The draw for the semi-finals of the Louth club championships were made after the double-header in Dowdallshill tonight.
With three of the senior quarter-finals having been drawn, the Newtown Blues were the only team guaranteed a place in the next round.
Dreadnots/Naomh Máirtín vs Sean O'Mahony's/Dundalk Gaels
Geraldines/St. Joseph's vs Newtown Blues
Mattock Rangers completed the intermediate line-up with their win over St. Mochta's last night, with Naomh Fionnbarra, O'Connell's and Clan na Gael winners from last week.
Clan na Gael vs Mattock Rangers
O'Connell's vs Naomh Fionnbarra
While the junior semi-finals were drawn out as follows;
Roche Emmets vs Glyde Rangers (8th/9th September)
Lannléire vs Glen Emmets (8th/9th September)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on