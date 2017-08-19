Venue changed for club championship double-header

Tonight's Louth club championship matches scheduled to take place in Stabannon have been moved to Tallanstown owing to a bereavement in the Stabannon Parnells club.

The times for both the Intermediate Championship quarter-final, between Mattock Rangers and St. Mochta's, and the senior relegation play-off, featuring Kilkerley Emmets and O'Raghallaigh's, remain 5:15pm and 6:45pm respectively.