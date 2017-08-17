Dundalk FC
WATCH: All the goals from Dundalk's Enda McGuill Cup semi-final win
Jack O'Keefe's second goal is something to behold
Dundalk U19s qualified for the Enda McGuill Cup final last night.
Below all the goals, courtesy of Dundalk FC's twitter page.
Dundalk's third strike is particularly brilliant...
Watch the goals from #DundalkFC19's 4-1 over @CobhRamblersFC in the semi-final of the #EndaMcGuillCup pic.twitter.com/YUExTC9mKh— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 17, 2017
