Glyde overcome Stabannon in JFC quarter-final

Junior Football Championship

Glyde Rangers 0-12 Stabannon Parnells 2-1

The free-taking of Trevor O’Brien was crucial as Glyde Rangers advanced to the semi-finals of the Junior Championship at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday night.

Mark Gilsenan's men were far more economical and cohesive in attack compared to their opponents, Stabannon Parnells, who failed to score a point from play and took an incredible 60 minutes to register a white flag through a Daniel Bannon free.

Parnells also lost Eanna McCartney and Barry Lynch to black cards as well as Niall Cluskey to a straight red in the closing stages as their discipline deteriorated with their championship fate all but sealed.

O’Brien and Niall Sharkey put Glyde two-points ahead early on before a goal from Stabannon’s Dean Lynch, the first of his two majors, both set up by David Cluskey, swung the pendulum his side's way. However, the Sky Blues responded brilliantly to take a one-point lead to the break.

In a scrappy second-half, O’Brien kept a calm head when his side needed him, converting four frees in setting the Tallanstown men on their way. Sharkey, who was a constant thorn in Stabannon's side, hit his third point towards the close for Glyde, who weathered some late Parnells pressure to secure victory.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Fiachra Sheridan, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Aaron Devlin, Mark O’Brien, Niall Sharkey (0-3); Ciaran Sheridan (0-1), Dion Conlon; Barry Sharkey(0-2, one free), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien(0-6, five frees), Brian Duffy, Gavin Duffy

Subs: Peter Duffy for Gavin Duffy (56)

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Conor Fanning, Seán Halpenny, Alan Lynch; Barry Lynch, Martin King, Ken Lynch; Niall Cluskey, Colm Giggins; Shane Sweeney, Aonghus Giggins, Thomas McBride; Daniel Bannon (0-1, free), Dean Lynch (2-0), David Cluskey

Subs: Eanna McCartney for Ken Lynch (44), Cathal Halpenny for McCartney (48, black card), Thomas Campbell for Barry Lynch (52, black card)

Referee: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)