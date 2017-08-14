McGee shoots the winner for Super 'Barrs

Intermediate Football Championship

Naomh Fionnbarra 1-12 St. Bride's 2-8

Óisín McGee was the toast of Togher at the Grove on Sunday afternoon.

The centre-back came up the field to put the finish on an unlikely comeback for Naomh Fionnbarra, who dumped St. Bride's out of the championship in sensational circumstances.

The Brides will be kicking themselves though, so good were they in the first-half that you fancied them going all the way, not just in the second-half of this game but in the grade itself.

Despite an early Jack Butterly major, goals from Aaron Hoey, a fortuitous shot that dropped short over Andy McCann’s head, and Kevin Hearty at the end of a really good team move pushed the Knockbridge men into a five-point lead at half-time.

At that point, the game looked dead in the water.

But, by halting the game's momentum, the 'Barrs battled back with three second-half points from the gutsy Bernard Osbourne swinging the match in the favour of Paddy White's side

So flummoxed were the Brides that they had no real reply. Aaron Hoey did regain their lead, only for William Woods to beautifully balance the game from a free along the sideline before McGee’s heroics sent the Togher men through.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Kieran Lenehan, Patrick McGrane; Conor Lenehan, Óisín McGee (0-1), Pádraig Butterly; Hugh Osbourne (0-1), Darren McConnon; Máirtin Murphy, Conor Osbourne, Chris McGlynn; Jack Butterly (1-0), Bernard Osbourne (0-3), William Woods (0-7, four frees and one '45)

Subs: Nicholas Butterly for McGlynn (48)

St. Bride's: Darren Breen; Conor Deane, Ronan Bailey, Laurence Stein; Michael Keane, Andrew Smith, Pádraic Mackin; Mark Hoey (0-1), Alan Dunne; Sean Brennan (0-1), Aaron Hoey (1-3, 0-2 frees and 0-1 '45), Shane Devin; Seán Marry (0-3, two frees), Patrick Reilly, Kevin Hearty (1-0)

Subs: Cillian Kirk for Stein (21), David Kettle for Mackin (52), Cathal McKenna for Dunne (53)

Referee: Colin Halligan (Sean O'Mahony's)