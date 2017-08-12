Glen Emmets overpower Naomh Malachi in the JFC

Junior Football Championship

Glen Emmets 2-17 Naomh Malachi 2-9

Glen Emmets advanced to the semi-finals of the Junior Football Championship on Saturday evening despite having goalkeeper Fergus Barnett sent-off for an off the ball incident in the first-half.

James Butler was outstanding for Emmets, hitting seven-points from his 16 possessions over the hour.

The Tullyallen men led by 1-5 to 0-4 after 15 minutes thanks to Ian Cusack’s goal and some great point-taking from Butler and Ronan Grufferty from frees and play combined.

However, when Mals' Mark Meegan was fouled by 'keeper Barnett, Ronan Greene converted the penalty at the second attempt to leave just a point between the sides.

The Glens kicked on and scored five minors in a row to take a commanding lead into the break through Grufferty, Butler, Cusack and Seán Byrne, who was a handful at full forward.

With 10 minutes remaining, Emmets led 1-13 to 1-5 with Bulter and Grufferty continuing to split the posts. Shane Rogers and Padraig Moley raised white flags for the Mals who continued to plug away and they were rewarded when Rogers scored their second goal to close the gap five-points.

The Glens outscored the Courtbane natives, 1-4 to 0-3, in the final few minutes to seal a place in the last four with the goal coming from Louth minor star Keelan O’Neill.

Glen Emmets: Fergus Barnett; Keith Boylan, Tom Grimes, Niall Hackett; Evan English, Aidan Monahan, Joseph Farrelly; Mark Garvey, Ronan Grufferty (0-5, three frees); David Bracken, Derrick Johnson, James Butler (0-7, two frees); Damie Grimes (0-1), Seán Byrne (0-1), Ian Cusack (1-3)

Subs: Keelan O’Neill (1-0) for Johnson (48), Shane Noone for English (50), Daniel Whyte for Boylan (53), Robert Byrne for Garvey (60)

Naomh Malachi: Ronan Lynch; David Begley, David Rogers, Conor Gonnelly; Seán Gogarty, Ronan Greene (1-1, pen goal and 0-1 free), Stephen Burns; Pádraig Moley (0-1), Pierce Caherty (0-5); Donal Begley, Ronan McElroy, Noel Donaldson; Jamie Kelly, Shane Rogers (1-1, 0-1 free), Mark Meegan (0-1, free)

Subs: Colin Hoey for Meegan (40), Eamon Agnew for Gonnelly (45)

Referee: Noel Hand (Hunterstown Rovers)






