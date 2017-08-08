Louth GAA

RESULTS: Louth Minor Football Championship round one

No major surprises as Cooley, Ardee and Naomh Máirtín win

Louth Minor Football Championship Round One

Group One

Cooley Kickhams 2-12 1-10 Geraldines

Group Two

Wolfe Tones conceded to Roche Emmets

St. Mochta's 0-12 2-15 Ardee St. Mary's

Group Three

Dreadnots 4-11 1-13 St. Fechin's

Newtown Blues 6-8 1-11 St. Nicholas

Group Four

Naomh Máirtín 6-14 0-11 Dundalk Gaels

Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers 2-16 0-7 Oliver Plunketts

'B' Championship

Group One

St. Joseph's 1-9 2-15 O'Connell's/Stabannon Parnells/John Mitchels

Clan na Gael 2-14 2-11 Dundalk Young Irelands

Group Two

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi 4-21 1-4 O'Raghallaigh's

St. Kevin's 4-9 3-8 Glen Emmets