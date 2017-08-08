Louth GAA
RESULTS: Louth Minor Football Championship round one
No major surprises as Cooley, Ardee and Naomh Máirtín win
Louth Minor Football Championship Round One
Group One
Cooley Kickhams 2-12 1-10 Geraldines
Group Two
Wolfe Tones conceded to Roche Emmets
St. Mochta's 0-12 2-15 Ardee St. Mary's
Group Three
Dreadnots 4-11 1-13 St. Fechin's
Newtown Blues 6-8 1-11 St. Nicholas
Group Four
Naomh Máirtín 6-14 0-11 Dundalk Gaels
Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers 2-16 0-7 Oliver Plunketts
'B' Championship
Group One
St. Joseph's 1-9 2-15 O'Connell's/Stabannon Parnells/John Mitchels
Clan na Gael 2-14 2-11 Dundalk Young Irelands
Group Two
Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi 4-21 1-4 O'Raghallaigh's
St. Kevin's 4-9 3-8 Glen Emmets
