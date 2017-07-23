Louth GAA club championships
Quarter-final line-up for club championships revealed
Ronan Byrne and Sean O'Mahony's will defend their crown against Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The draw for the knockout stages of the Louth club championships was made in the Grove, Castlebellingham tonight.
All ties are down for decision on the weekends of the 11th-13th August and 18th-20th August.
The draws are as follows:
Anchor Tours SFC Quarter-finals
Newtown Blues vs St. Patrick's
Naomh Máirtín vs Dreadnots
Geraldines vs St. Joseph's/Ardee St. Mary's
Sean O'Mahony's (holders) vs Dundalk Gaels
CTI Business Solutions IFC Quarter-finals
St. Bride's vs Naomh Fionnbarra
Hunterstown Rovers vs Clan na Gael
O'Connell's vs St. Kevin's
Mattock Rangers vs St. Mochta's
Anglo Printers JFC Quarter-finals
Glen Emmets vs Naomh Malachi
Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells
Roche Emmets vs Sean McDermotts
Westerns vs Lannléire
The semi-final draw is to be held at a later date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on