Quarter-final line-up for club championships revealed

The draw for the knockout stages of the Louth club championships was made in the Grove, Castlebellingham tonight.

All ties are down for decision on the weekends of the 11th-13th August and 18th-20th August.

The draws are as follows:

Anchor Tours SFC Quarter-finals

Newtown Blues vs St. Patrick's

Naomh Máirtín vs Dreadnots

Geraldines vs St. Joseph's/Ardee St. Mary's

Sean O'Mahony's (holders) vs Dundalk Gaels

CTI Business Solutions IFC Quarter-finals

St. Bride's vs Naomh Fionnbarra

Hunterstown Rovers vs Clan na Gael

O'Connell's vs St. Kevin's

Mattock Rangers vs St. Mochta's

Anglo Printers JFC Quarter-finals

Glen Emmets vs Naomh Malachi

Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells

Roche Emmets vs Sean McDermotts

Westerns vs Lannléire

The semi-final draw is to be held at a later date.