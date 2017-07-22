Mals through after downing the Nicks

Junior Football Championship

Naomh Malachi 2-10 0-10 St. Nicholas

Naomh Malachi caught the last remaining spot in the Junior Championship quarter-finals with a laboured win over St. Nicholas in Tallanstown on Friday night.

Donal Begley’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave the Courtbane side an undeserved lead at the break after the Brian Lynch’s team had dominated the opening half-hour. The goal knocked the stuffing out of the Drogheda side.

Truth be told, the energetic pair of Philip Kirwan and Roy Kierans, half-forwards for the Rathmullen men, gave the Mals a torrid time.

With ten minutes remaining, Paul McShane’s side lifted it a couple of gears to secure victory. During that match winning spell, the impressive Noel Donaldson pointed along with further minors for Shane Rogers and Pierce Caherty.

Substitute Eamonn Agnew bagged the Shelagh men's second major to end the flurry along with the Nicks' hopes for another year.

Naomh Malachi: Ronan Lynch; David Begley, David Rogers, Conor Gonnelly (0-1); Sean Gogarty, Ronan Greene (0-1), Donal Begley (1-0); Padraig Moley (0-2), Pierce Caherty (0-1); Jamie Kelly, Ronan McElroy (0-1), Noel Donaldson (0-3); Colin Hoey, Shane Rogers (0-1), Francis McArdle

Subs: Eamonn Agnew (1-0) for Hoey (18, black card)

St. Nicholas: Vincent O’Hare; Jack Downey, Brian Carter, Kieran Floyd; Kieran Brannigan, Darren Thornton, Alan Gregory; Johnny Carter, Declan Heeney; Jason O’Boyle (0-5), Roy Kierans, Philip Kirwan (0-3, one free and one '45); Stephen Hodgins, Eddie Carr, John Heeney (0-1)

Subs: Conor Brannigan (0-1) for Gregory

Referee: James Carroll (Glyde Rangers)