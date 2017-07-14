Cuchulainn Gaels well beaten by Glen Emmets

Junior Football Championship

Glen Emmets 4-24 0-7 Cuchulainn Gaels

From the moment James Butler scored Glen Emmets’ opening point after 18 seconds right through to when substitute Aeneas McAuliffe raised the final white flag of the game; this result was never in doubt.

Forwards James Butler and Seán Byrne played an integral part as the Tullyallen men easily overcame Cuchulainn Gaels at the Grove on Thursday night.

Butler scored 1-5 while Byrne bagged 2-3, and the latter could have hit more majors only for some brilliant saves by Gaels 'keeper Brendan O’Hagan.

Emmets were 3-15 to 0-3 points ahead at half-time with the three-pointers coming from Butler, Byrne and Damien Grimes.

The Tullyallen outfit continued their impressive display in the second-half, although the result was as much as decided by the stage.

Byrne helped himself to another goal, while Butler and sub Jamie Farnan contributed three-points apiece.

Brian Elmore and the McDonalds, Cian and Eoin, were among the scorers for David Thornton’s Carlingford side who, in fairness, competed to the bitter end.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Joe Farrelly, Keith Boylan, Niall Hackett; Evan English, Stephen Healy, Ronan Carr; Ronan Grufferty (0-4, three frees), Mark Garvey (0-1); David Bracken (0-3), Derrick Johnson (0-2), James Butler (1-5); Ian Cusack, Sean Byrne (2-3), Damien Grimes (1-2)

Subs: Aidan Monahan, Keelan O’Neill, Jamie Farnan (0-3), Ben Hillard, Aeneas McAuliffe (0-1), Conor Byrne

Cuchlainn Gaels: Brendan O’Hagan; Peter Morgan, JP Elmore, Brendan McKeown; Jordan Loye, John Morgan, Kieren McAteer; Francis O’Hagan, Rammie Phillips; Cian McDonald (0-2, one free), John O’Hagan, Eoin McDonald (0-1, free); Michael McCabe, Brian Elmore (0-2), Jody Keenan (0-2)

Subs: Paul O’Hanlon, Callum Fearon, Chris Connolly, Seamus McCabe, Peter McCabe

Referee: Brian Brady (Kilkerly Emmets)