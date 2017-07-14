Seans keep championship hopes alive with win over Tones

Junior Football Championship

Sean McDermotts 2-11 1-6 Wolfe Tones

Sean McDermotts realigned their Championship hopes with a convincing win over the Wolfe Tones on Thursday night.



The battle at the edge of the square in windy Stabannon was worth the entrance fee alone. Although, Tony Kelly got 1-2 in the first-half, his battle with Paddy Fanning was fascinating with Tones defender, Fanning, giving an exhibition of full back play.



The McDermotts went in 1-5 to 0-2 ahead at the break with the mid-Louth side noticeably stronger than their Drogheda opponents in contact, and it proved the difference as the game wore on.



Lorcan Myles came out the field to score two fine points and substitute Kevin Carroll punched a goal to effectively end the game as a contest before Gideon Lugoye notched a few consolation frees for the Tones. There was even time for McDermotts veteran Brendan McGahon to come to the fore for a 34th championship season as a late substitute.

He is back...Brendan McGahon comes on for the Sean McDermotts in tonight's Championship v Wolfe Tones pic.twitter.com/B6Z9DXHHrQ — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) July 13, 2017

With one group game to go, the Seans have made it all to play for.



Sean McDermotts: Mark McEneaney; Danny Reilly, Ciaran McMahon, Kevin McGahon; Danny Commins, Leigh Ross, Sean McMahon (0-1); Patrick Osbourne, Peter Osborne (0-1); David O’Neill, Emmett Duffy (0-2), Ian Corbally; Lorcan Myles (0-2), Tony Kelly (1-3), Kevin McMahon

Subs: Kevin Carroll (1-0), BJ Matthews, David Balfe, Brendan McGahon



Wolfe Tones: Chris Eustace; Adam Gartland, Paddy Fanning, Alan Fanning; Sam Kelly, Graham Fanning, Eoghan O’Shea; Niall Smith (0-1), Barry Kelly (0-1); Kevin Collier, Marc Lugoye, Jamie McCormack; Jordan Duffy, Darren Weldon (0-1), Gideon Lugoye (0-2, frees)

Subs: Andy Faulkner, Chris Cudden, Gavin Kierans

Referee: Kevin Brady (Pearse Óg)