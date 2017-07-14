Glyde defeat battling Mals in Louth Village

Junior Football Championship Group Two

Glyde Rangers 1-15 1-6 Naomh Malachi

Glyde did what they had to do in seeing off Naomh Malachi with the minimum of fuss in Louth Village on Thursday night.



The Tallanstown men never looked in trouble as they led from start-to-finish, including posting the first six-points of the match with Niall Sharkey, Trevor O’Brien and Brian Duffy scoring a brace apiece.



It took Naomh Malachi 19 minutes to find their range with a nice point from Shane Rogers being followed by another long-range strike from Pierce Caherty.



‘Rangers led 0-10 to two at the turnaround despite not reaching their optimum performance levels, while they also had Conor Sheridan sent-off on a second bookable offence before half-time.

Lads down to 14 men and shot 8 wides but still ahead 0-10 to 0-2 at half time v Malachi's — Glyde Rangers GFC (@GlydeRangersGaa) July 13, 2017



Peter McShane ensured the numbers were evened up in the second-half though with the Mals wing-back having been shown a red-card for a late challenge.



Gavin Duffy’s goal put whatever comeback aspirations the Shelagh men had to sleep with a fine individual goal after 43 minutes. Ronan Greene did pull a goal back for the Mals from the penalty spot, after a mistake by Glyde keeper David Brennan, but late points from the impressive Sharkey and sub John Myles rubber-stamped a comfortable win for the Sky Blues.



Glyde: David Brennan; Peter Duffy, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Niall Sharkey (0-4, one free and one ‘45), Mark O’Brien, Conor McCullagh; Ciaran Sheridan, David Devanney; Aaron Devlin, Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan (0-1); Trevor O’Brien (0-3), Brian Duffy (0-4), Gavin Duffy (1-1)

Subs: Barry Sharkey (0-1), JP Boyle, Niall Bird, Jason Dullaghan, John Myles (0-1)



Naomh Malachi: Niall Bird; David Begley, David Rogers, Sean Gogarty; Peter McShane, Ronan Greene (1-0, pen), Stephen Burns; Ronan McElroy, Pierce Caherty (0-3); Emmet Mullen, Shane Rogers (0-1), Donal Begley; Collie Rooney, Padraig Moley, Jamie Kelly.

Subs: Noel Donaldson, Mark Meegan (0-2, frees), Conor Gonnelly, Eamonn Agnew



Referee: Noel Hand (Hunterstown Rovers)