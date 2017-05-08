Dundalk Karate excel yet again in league

Dundalk Karate members George Tsikoudakis, Franciszek Chmielecki and Liam Hoey travelled to Rathcoole where the 2nd Leg of the WKFI Ireland League was held.

With this being only a couple of weeks away from an upcoming International Competition which Franciszek and Liam, along with fellow Dundalk Karate Cadet member Catherine Marcus have been selected for, everyone took to the tatami mats like pros.

With the aim of the League to not only be a very friendly environment for all beginners to experience karate competitions, it is also an ideal opportunity for all competitors regardless of age, ability or experience to get some valued tatami time, whether it be Kata (form) and/or Kumite (sparring).

Head of Dundalk Karate, Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan, after the competition said: "It is always great to see members of Dundalk Karate take advantage of every opportunity to not only compete, but to travel to different clubs and interact with our extended Karate Family which seems to be growing every year."

Marcus went on to say: "Team DK did brilliantly at the League and to see everyone encouraging each other whether they are from the same club or not, is what its all about. Congratulations to all members who competed, all medals that were won today were well deserved and a result of each members dedication to their continuous training. OSS"

Dundalk Karate currently train every Monday and Thursday evening in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre where they welcome new members regardless of age or ability. Dundalk Karate are taking part in CARA's, Fit4All National Week from 8th to 14th May where anyone with a disability and their families/carers can go along and avail of FREE Classes on Monday and/or Thursday.

If you would like any further information on Dundalk Karate why not contact Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan on 086 353 1625 or karatequeen@live.com