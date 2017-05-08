Louth Camogie set for semi final showdown

Next Saturday, 13th May, Louth Camogie take on Wicklow in the Semi Final of the Leinster Junior Championship. This is Louth's first outing of the season and all going well, this could lead to a final before the end of May.

Under the watchful eye of coach Joe Kennedy and his selectors Stephen Hackett and Donal Lynch, the squad have been in training for a number of weeks as well as playing with their own clubs in the senior League.

The venue is Lannleire's Pairc Ui Mhuiri with throw in at 7:30pm. Entry is €5 with U16's free entry