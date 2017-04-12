Dundalk sides on course to clash in Challenge Cup semi-final

The Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup semi-final draw was made last night and it has thrown up a couple of interesting ties.

It sees the potential for a meeting between Muirhevnamor and Bellurgan United in the last four, although Muirhevnamor must negotiate their way past defending champions Trim Celtic in their outstanding quarter-final.

However, a win for Trim would put them forward to face 2015 competition winners Bellurgan.

On the other side of the draw, Johnstown, who last reached this stage two seasons ago, will face Navan Cosmos who will banking on it being third time lucky having lost the last pair of deciders.

Dates and the relevant neutral venues are still to be confirmed.