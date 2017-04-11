Point enough for Quay Celtic as they are crowned champions

Woodview Celtic 0-0 Quay Celtic

Quay Celtic got the point required to win the u17 Division One league title with this hard-earned draw with Woodview played on the Fairgreen on Saturday.

Woodview required the three points to take the honours but in a tension filled game they fell short despite a commanding second half performance they were unable to get the breakthrough goal.

Quay had the majority of possession and the advantage of the strong breeze in the first half but created few chances although Michael McCahill breached the tight Woodview back four on the half hour mark but his shot was too high to trouble Woodview ‘keeper Tiernan Farrell. Woodview almost went in front before half time when a Cian Myles free kick was knocked on by Paul Hamill into the path of Wayne Boland but Quay Celtic defender Kyle McCormack nicked the ball off Boland just as he was about to shoot.

Woodview had the advantage of the wind in the second half and they threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Quay goals. Goalkeeper Luke Savage was outstanding producing save after save to deny David Zigic and Cian Myles. With three minutes to go he somehow stopped a point blank shot from Martin Og O’Brien.

Woodview forced several corners and they always looked dangerous from set pieces but that last touch always evaded them and cleared by the solid Quay Celtic rear-guard led by Mark Gallagher and Alan Carr.

Quay Celtic’s best chance of the second half came from a set piece when Ronain Bailey’s superb long range free kick was tipped away by Farrell but it was to be Quay Celtic’s day as they held out for the draw required to win the title.

Woodview: Tiernan Farrell, Peter Fagan, Sean Flanagan, Sean Cooney, Keen Myles, Martin Og O’Brien, Danny McCauge, Paul Hamill, John Hayden, David Zigic, Wayne Boland, Alex McGuinness, Oisin Hughes, Rory Ferguson, Coady McAreavey and Jack Murphy.

Quay Celtic: Luke Savage, Ryan Coburn, Mark Gallagher, Ronain Bailey, James Shevlin, Evan Kirk, Alan Carr, Conor Maguire, Sean Burns, Kyle McCormack, Conor Mackin, Michael McCahill, Conor Black, Dylan Evans and Sam Adu.

Referee: Colm McConville