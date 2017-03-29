Specsavers to sponsor Dundalk Schoolboys League team

The team at Specsavers Dundalk have announced that they will sponsor the U10’s Quay Olympic Football team.

The store is helping the ambitious young group by sponsoring the team’s jackets, ahead of a competitive season. Pictured before training are budding footballers Conor Oliver, John Moorish and Johnny Reynolds in their new kit.

Speaking about Specsavers involvement, Specsavers Dundalk store director, Martina Kelly said, “We are delighted to sponsor Quay Olympic’s U-10’s new training jackets. Specsavers Dundalk has always supported local sports clubs and will continue with this tradition. We are a local community optician and hearing centre and supporting local clubs, charities and organisations is a key part of our culture”.