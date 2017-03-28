'There'll be no bulls**t coming from us now about lifestyles' - Louth boss Colin Kelly

Louth snatched promotion to Division 2 of the National Football League on Sunday with victory over Tipperary in Thurles, afterwards boss Colin Kelly took time to reflect on a remarkable turnaround for the Reds in less than two years.

“Less than 18 months ago we played London in the first match of the National League in Division 4 in Darver and we were atrocious that day and got out by the skin of our teeth. I think Jim McEneaney scored a couple of goals and in 18 months we've transformed into a Division 2 team who is now rightly taking their place in the top half of the country.

“There is a drive and a passion about the squad which is second to none. It's a happy place to be. There'll be no bulls**t coming from us now about lifestyles. The lads will enjoy themselves, they got promotion, we are going to Croke Park again for a national final in two weeks time and we'll start planning for the championship. Tonight’s about the squad of players.”

While the celebrations had already begun, Kelly took time to discuss the current situation with Louth's own ground in Drogheda.

“We need to up our ante as a county. The players in the dressing room are upping the ante. They've given a massive two years of commitment to get us back up where we need to be. We need to have the facilities now to go and do it. So whatever has to be done, lets get it done as quick as we can,” he added.