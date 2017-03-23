Blackrock AC making the sports headlines

ALTHOUGH inter-club competition has been relatively quiet lately Blackrock AC continue to make headlines as two of the clubs finest produced the goods on the national stage.

First to make the news was Mary Scanlon who followed up on her achievements in the Leinster Indoor Championships by claiming a magnificent double gold at the All-Ireland Master’s which were held in the Athlone Institute of Technology.

Mary’s first gold came in the 60m sprint in which she was pushed all the way however a strong last 10 metres was enough to see her home by six one hundredths of a second. Next on the agenda was the shot put and once again she was up to the task, dominating her fellow competitors to win by more than half a metre with a best of 7m 88cm. If that wasn’t enough she took on the energy sapping 200m later in the day just missing out on another medal by seven hundredths. Nonetheless it was a superb effort and the club are very lucky and proud to have a double All-Ireland gold medal winning athlete as part of their coaching team.

The other star of recent times was Neasa Reilly who collected a brilliant bronze medal at the All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships which were held near Belfast on the 5th of March. Representing Leinster on behalf of her school St. Vincent’s, Neasa lined up in the Junior Girls 2550m against eighty six other athletes including Áine Kirwan from Kilkenny, the athlete who pipped her on the line for gold in the Leinster championships. Running steadily from the start she established her position in the top three early on and did not give it up for the duration of the race coming home in 10 minutes 54 seconds proving herself to be Leinster’s best on the day and take her place on the podium alongside the very impressive winner Aimee Hayde from Munster and runner-up Amelia Kane from Ulster.

More significantly Neasa’s performance qualifies her to compete for the Irish Schools team at the SIAB International Cross Country Meeting which will be held near Port Talbot, Wales on the 25th of March. A well-deserved honour for a very fine athlete.