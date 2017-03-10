COMMENT:Faraway hills are green

With Ireland’s crossroads clash against Wales fast approaching, there seems plenty to ponder for coach Joe Schmidt.

Chief among his selection dilemmas is the status of leading lieutenant Rob Kearney, the Louth man now a long-standing Schmidt disciple in both blue and green.

And while a groin strain may well remove Kearney from the reckoning for Friday night, opportunity may knock for another stalwart.

Jared Payne is on the comeback trail, after all, the Ulster star now fully recovered following a serious kidney injury sustained in November. He too is a favoured staple of the Schmidt machine, the now 31-year-old having stepped into the sizable breach left by Brian O’Driscoll’s 2014 departure.

Payne may well find himself hurriedly seguéing to full-back should Kearney ultimately lose his fitness battle. Ostensibly a seamless transition, and yet Payne’s mere place in the Irish set-up remains a bone of contention for some.

After all, unlike the Cooley man, Payne is not exactly of this parish, his home in Tauranga hardly an Irish rugby stronghold. He is Kiwi born and bred, his eligibility for our international team a product of rugby’s soft naturalisation rules.

In short, a ‘non-native player’ can attain unabated clearance to compete by spending “36 consecutive months of residence immediately preceding the time of playing.”

The IRFU has increasingly used the loophole to help Joe Schmidt’s hand in this current World Cup cycle. It has also become the main outlet for provincial squads to recruit uncapped talent from New Zealand and South Africa.

On Ireland’s most recent tour of the southern hemisphere, Schmidt selected four players who qualified via 'Regulation 8' (Payne, CJ Stander, Richardt Strauss and Quinn Roux) whereas Connacht flanker Jake Heenan is the latest to become available through residency.

Next season will see another Kiwi trio – Tom McCartney, Bundee Aki and Tyler Blyendaal – enter the Irish fray. And while few could bemoan such an influx of readymade talent, there is a question to be asked from an ethical point of view. O’Driscoll, for one, is among those asking it.

“I personally think three years is too short,” remarked the Grand Slam-winning captain. “But, having said that, I wouldn't knock CJ Stander or Bundee Aki for wanting to play for a team that isn't the country of their birth or where they grew up because, at the end of the day, it is an opportunity to play international rugby.

"CJ has already made the most of the circumstances that still exist and good luck to him. He felt he wasn't going to make the grade in South Africa; I'm sure the Springboks are absolutely spewing about losing a world-class player.”

Their loss is our gain, it would seem. And yet, given that the burgeoning careers of so many native players are being curtailed by outside forces, it’s hard to know if there are any real winners at all.