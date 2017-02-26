ATHLETICS
Flogas to sponsor Patsy Kelly 5K
Flogas have been confirmed as the race sponsor of the annual North East Runners Patsy Kelly 5K which will take place on April 8.
Organised by a dedicated committee of volunteers from North East Runners, the race was founded in memory of former running mate Patsy Kelly and all race proceeds go to a designated charity, which this year is the North Louth Hospice Foundation.
It is run in partnership with Athletics Ireland and Clan
Eoin O’Flynn, the marketing manager of Flogas Ireland, said: “We’re very proud to be involved in the Patsy Kelly 5K as it is a wonderful example of volunteers and the local community working together to support charities that provide vital services to their area, like the North Louth Hospice Foundation. We wish them the very best for what is shaping up to be a fantastic event.”
