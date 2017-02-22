Another memorable weekend for Dundalk Karate

Kumite was the name of the game for members of Dundalk Karate - CIKA Dundalk when they travelled to Collinstown, Dublin to train with Sensei Junior Lefevre 6th Dan recently.

For the second time this year, members of the club availed of the opportunity to train with fellow members of CIKA Ireland under the guidance of Sensei Lefevre.

A full day’s training, which included techniques that were introduced to members on his previous visits, were used as building blocks for the sessions.

Team DK members, Franciszek Chmielecki, Liam Hoey and Catherine Marcus trained on the Saturday and on Sunday there was an hour’s training for all Kyu grades, including DK member, Ryley Maher.

Sensei Lefevre also presented instructor certificates to a number of Sensei's, including Dundalk's Mary Marcus, making the whole weekend one to remember.

"The whole weekend has been a huge success for Dundalk Karate, and to see members taking full advantage of the opportunity to train with a world champion such as Sensei Lefevre and to gain valuable experience under his guidance is what it’s all about,” said Sensei Marcus.

"I was privileged to be presented with an instructor’s certificate from Sensei Lefevre and for this to occur was truly an honor for not just myself but for Dundalk Karate."

As Dundalk Karate is the only club in Co Louth that is a member of CIKA Ireland, there are numerous opportunities for members to train with not only national and international coaches but with world and European champions.

New members are always welcome at the club, regardless of age or ability. Training takes place every Monday and Thursday in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre, Dundalk.

Anyone wishing to can pop along for more information and speak to Sensei Marcus in person, or you can contact Sensei Marcus on 086 353 1625 or karatequeen@live.com