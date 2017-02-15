Dundalk 2nds put hosts to the Sword

Dundalk RFC 2nds booked their place in the next stage of the Towns Cup after a great performance against Swords in a first round replay in Balbriggan.

The venue for the game was changed on Saturday afternoon as the Swords pitch was unplayable. This meant that kick off was delayed by 15 minutes.

Dundalk, however, made light of the switch and after winning the toss to play with the wind they started the game brilliantly and played towards the Swords 22.

The Mill Road side won a scrum which number eight Tiernan Gonnelly picked up and he passed the ball out to the blindside for Andrew Williams to put the ball down in the corner.

Shortly after, Dundalk kept the pressure on in the Swords half and won a penalty which Darragh Conroy kicked to extend the lead to eight points.

Swords tried to take the ball on from their heavy forwards inside their own half but they couldn’t get going as Dundalk’s defence worked really well.

Debutant scrum half Michael Manning made a break and found a gap to get in under the posts to score.

Conroy also continued to kick well, adding more points on the board and another great scrum from the Dundalk pack lead to the ball getting spread across the backs with Robert Shields making a break to go over the line.

Just before half time, Dundalk found themselves playing on the Swords five-yard line and a loose ball was picked up by Conroy who made a break and gave it to Diarmuid Sloan to put down in the corner.

Dundalk had to play the second half against the wind but they maintained their 30-0 lead by playing a lot of the ball inside the Swords half.

Simon Byrne scored a late solo try towards the end of the match before Swords recorded a consolation try during two Dundalk sin bins in the latter stages.

Dundalk 2nds will now face Longford in the second round at the Mill Road on February 26.

DUNDALK 2NDS: Dylan Quigley, Conor Williams, Zac Bolton, Diarmuid Sloan, Robin McGee, Greg Whatley, Ciaran Lennon, Tiernan Gonnelly, Michael Manning, Ray McCabe, Paddy Duffy, Chris McGeady, Darragh Conroy, Andrew Williams, Robert Shields. Subs: John Kerr, David McGee, Mark Pepper, Sean Dawson, Craig Colgan, Simon Byrne, Robert Williams.