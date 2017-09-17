Rampant Rock ease past Kells-Blackwater under Friday night lights

NEFL Division One

Rock Celtic 4 Kells-Blackwater 1

Rock Celtic secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Kells-Blackwater at Sandy Lane on Friday night.

David Ward struck twice, one in either half, as Pádraig Gollogely's charges eased to the three-points with left-winger Aidan Curtin the star of the show. Indeed, much of Rock's offensive moves were focused around the tricky minor who had three separate markers for company over the 90 minutes.

Ward opened the scoring on 12 minutes with a neat finish before the Meath side equalised midway through the first-half.

However, Shane O'Callaghan reinstalled Rock's lead, scoring from an inviting set-piece delivery, three-minutes before the interval.

Rock were on top for most of the second-period and goals from Ward and Des McKeown completed the rout.

Rock Celtic: Paul Scanlon, Liam Keenan, Brendan Rogers, Shane O'Callaghan, Conor Rafferty, Paddy Reilly, Ed Maguire, David Ward, Aidan Curtin, Derek Delaney, Des McKeown

Subs: Gary Lennon, Jamie McCaul, Liam McDonald, Andrew Kieran, Mark Hanna, Neil Smyth, Conor McDonald