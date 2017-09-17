NEFL
DRAW IN FULL | Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup first round
'Mor get a bye, Bellurgan and Quay at home with Rock on the road
Bellurgan United's Danny O'Connor with the Tully Cup in shot after last season's final. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
The draw for the first round of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup has been made.
Here is the draw in full
Kells/Blackwater v Ardee Celtic
Skryne Tara v Electro
Newfoundwell v Glenmuir United
Johnstown v Trim Celtic
Kingscourt Harps v Duleek
Navan Town v Park Celtic Summerhill
Woodview Celtic v Donnacarney
Boyne Harps v Albion Rovers
Rossin v Torro
Castle Villa v Kilmessan
Quay Athletic v Bay FC
Bellurgan v Enfield
Robinstown v Moneymore
Grove v Rock Celtic
Quay Celtic v Oldcastle
Athboy v Lourdes Celtic
BMC v Square Utd
Thacth FC v Virginia
Hazel Lane v Carrick Rovers
Parkvilla v Fordrew
Trim Town v Rathmullen Celtic
Kells Celtic v Chord Celtic
Byes:
Rathkenny
Newtown
Kentstown
Bailieboro
Muirhevna Mor
Bohermeen
Redeemer Celtic
OMP
Slane
BJD Celtic
