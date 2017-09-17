DRAW IN FULL | Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup first round

The draw for the first round of the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup has been made.

Here is the draw in full

Kells/Blackwater v Ardee Celtic

Skryne Tara v Electro

Newfoundwell v Glenmuir United

Johnstown v Trim Celtic

Kingscourt Harps v Duleek

Navan Town v Park Celtic Summerhill

Woodview Celtic v Donnacarney

Boyne Harps v Albion Rovers

Rossin v Torro

Castle Villa v Kilmessan

Quay Athletic v Bay FC

Bellurgan v Enfield

Robinstown v Moneymore

Grove v Rock Celtic

Quay Celtic v Oldcastle

Athboy v Lourdes Celtic

BMC v Square Utd

Thacth FC v Virginia

Hazel Lane v Carrick Rovers

Parkvilla v Fordrew

Trim Town v Rathmullen Celtic

Kells Celtic v Chord Celtic

Byes:

Rathkenny

Newtown

Kentstown

Bailieboro

Muirhevna Mor

Bohermeen

Redeemer Celtic

OMP

Slane

BJD Celtic