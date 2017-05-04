Dundalk to host Harps live on Éir

Éirsport have announced their coverage of Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park on Friday June 23rd.

This will be the second time the pay-per-view channel will have broadcast live coverage of a game from Oriel Park this season, following the season opener against Shamrock Rovers.

The Lilywhites have already defeated Harps this season following their 2-0 victory at Finn Park in April.

FT: @FinnHarpsFC 0-2 @DundalkFC. David McMillan with a brace as the champions secure their second away win of the season. — Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) April 7, 2017

Stephen Kenny's men currently sit second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and trail league leaders Cork City by 12-points heading into Friday night's game with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium - a game that you can follow live updates from on @DemocratSport

