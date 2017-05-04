SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk to host Harps live on Éir
Patrick McEleney in action against Finn Harps (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Éirsport have announced their coverage of Dundalk and Finn Harps at Oriel Park on Friday June 23rd.
This will be the second time the pay-per-view channel will have broadcast live coverage of a game from Oriel Park this season, following the season opener against Shamrock Rovers.
The Lilywhites have already defeated Harps this season following their 2-0 victory at Finn Park in April.
FT: @FinnHarpsFC 0-2 @DundalkFC. David McMillan with a brace as the champions secure their second away win of the season.— Democrat Sport (@DemocratSport) April 7, 2017
Stephen Kenny's men currently sit second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and trail league leaders Cork City by 12-points heading into Friday night's game with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium - a game that you can follow live updates from on @DemocratSport
We will also have coverage online at www.dundalkdemocrat.ie and in Tuesday's print edition of the Dundalk Democrat.
