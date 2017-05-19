Deaths in Dundalk, Friday May 19th, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Duff (née Cluskey) of Bengerstown, Lobinstown, Meath and Ardee

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, her sons and daughters, Mary, Jimmy, Eamon, Gerard, Anne and Noel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildern, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Anne's residence, Newrath, Ardee, Co. Meath on Saturday from 2pm untill 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 2pm to arrive at The Church of The Holy Cross, Lobinstown for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Paul McGinn of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk

Suddenly at home. 16th May 2017. Paul beloved son of the late Patrick and Martha née Hall and dear brother of Johnny (USA) and the late Rosie Shortt, Maura Devoy, Paddy, Gerard, Denis, and Josie McGee. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50am to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.